SPRINGFIELD — Springfield businessman Paul Reinert was installed as Rotary District 6080 governor for 2019-2020, which includes 50 Rotary Clubs and 3,000 members in southwest and central Missouri. In that role, Reinert works with those clubs to carry out humanitarian projects that address issues such as poverty, health, hunger, education and the environment in their communities, state and internationally.
Reinert has held various leadership roles in District 6080. At the district level, he has been chair of the Future Vision committee and an assistant governor. In 2013, he led the Group Study Exchange team to District 4240, spending an adventurous month in El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. He also has lead several Rotary groups to visit international projects in Ecuador. He is an active supporter of the Rotary Foundation and is a Major Donor, Paul Harris Society member and Bequest Society Member.
Reinert is active in community leadership and is a past board member of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and the Springfield Little Theatre, and serves on the board of the Hospice Foundation of the Ozarks. He is chairman of Integrity Home Care, a provider of a full continuum of home-based health care and support services.
Reinert has been a member of the 100-year-old Rotary Club of Springfield (Downtown) since 2002, and served as president of the club in 2008-2009. He was installed at a June 28 gala at Hickory Hills Country Club attended by other Missouri Rotary leaders and members to celebrate his club’s the 100th anniversary and unveil its centennial gift — a mobile dental unit it helped purchase for the Jordan Valley Community Health Center.
