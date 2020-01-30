"How would you like your skin to look like this?" Amy Wilkerson, of the Marshfield Rotary Club, asked fifth graders before showing them a picture of a meth user's arm covered in oozing scabs.
It's a grim picture, but one the Marshfield Rotary Club and the Webster County Sheriff's Office describes to students every year, as part of two anti-drug awareness programs: Don't Meth With Us and the Webster County Awareness and Resistance Education.
"The Marshfield Rotary Club has done the Don't Meth With Us program since 2013," said Wilkerson. "It's something we do to keep students informed about the dangers of using meth and the consequences associated with it."
Since methamphetamine abuse is so prevalent in the area, Wilkerson said they wanted to drive that message home with students. During the Don’t Meth With Us assembly on Thursday, she and Cynthia Black, who also helped start the program, showed mugshots of individuals before and after they used meth, noting the gradual changes on their skin, hair and teeth.
"You can’t get those images out of your mind," said Wilkerson. 'The students won’t forget them, either. It’s pretty heavy stuff, but we want them to understand the importance of choices and that this could actually happen if they choose to get involved in meth."
According to Black, they obtained their information for the presentation from the Rotary Club in Springfield. They’re currently working with the Webster County Health Unit to keep the content updated as they go through the program.
"We try to keep it relevant and talk about other drugs," said Black. "Heroin is a big drug, too, but from my understanding meth’s still the biggest problem in Webster County. That's why we throw in any kind of illegal drug you need to know is going to do this to you."
In the WE CARE program, Marshfield R-I school resource officer John Everett talks to students about cases he has seen in which drugs and substance abuse can damage the body. He said he told them about a man in the Webster County Jail who had used methamphetamine.
'There was a guy getting ready to go to the dentist in the jail," said Everett. "I asked him what he was going to the dentist for and he said his teeth were falling out. He said he was eating a sandwich at lunch and he lost two teeth. I asked him what he was eating and he said it was a peanut butter sandwich. He couldn't even enjoy that."
WE CARE was started two years ago by the Webster County Sheriff's Office to teach students about the negative effects of drugs and alcohol on the body. It is geared toward fifth-grade students in the Webster County area.
"Ever since we started two years ago, we’ve added booklets to the program," said Everett. "It seems like it’s gone pretty well. It’s more relevant and up to date than the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program is anymore. We include vape, marijuana, meth, heroin and opioids."
According to Everett, the program is much shorter than DARE and consists of five to six lessons, which include tobacco use and types of tobacco products, the issues of marijuana, pills and methamphetamine, along with the opioid crisis.
"I did have to give updates on the marijuana section lesson," said Everett. "I informed them about the law change that made marijuana legal, but I also told them what comes with that."
A graduation ceremony is held for the students who complete the Don't Meth With Us and the WE CARE programs. Students receive T-shirts from the Marshfield Rotary Club with the Don’t Meth With Us slogan on them, along with a wristband. They also fill out a card that they can bring home, which promises to stay away from meth. For completing WE CARE, students receive a certificate and coupon to McDonald’s. Wilkerson said the Marshfield Rotary Club worked with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office in DARE back then, but Everett saw a need for more than what that program had to offer, so when he started WE CARE he was able to incorporate it with the Don’t Meth With Us program.
"It's been great to work together with the Webster County Sheriff's Office," said Wilkerson. "We're grateful to Officer Everett and the Webster County Sheriff's Office for giving us the opportunity to bring the Don’t Meth With Us program to other schools in Webster County."
