A Rogersville man received a 20-year prison sentence Friday afternoon.
Berton Carl Folsom was charged with second-degree murder (Class A Felony) and armed criminal action (Unclassified Felony), after shooting his stepdaughter's boyfriend, William "Cody" Meyers in the head. The sentencing was held in the new Webster County Justice Center courtroom. More on the case will be featured in this Wednesday's issue of The Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.