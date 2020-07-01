A Rogersville man received a prison sentence of 20 years for a second-degree murder (Class A felony) and 20 years for armed criminal action (unclassified felony).
The charges against Folsom came in July 2017, after he shot his stepdaughter's boyfriend, William "Cody" Meyers. A jury trial was held for Folsom on Feb. 25-28, and he was found guilty on the charges.
During the sentencing, Folsom and his defense attorneys, Mike Stanfield and Clate Baker, were present. Representing the state were Webster County Prosecuting Attorney Kara Johnson and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Keaton Ashlock. Johnson requested Judge David Tunnell give the maximum sentence to Folsom on both counts. During his closing statement, Stanfield asked Judge Tunnell to consider a minimum sentence, based on the context of the situation.
The counts against Folsom will run concurrently, with credit for time served.
