A Rogersville man's jury trial concluded Thursday with a guilty verdict at the Webster County Courthouse.
The trial, which went from Feb. 25-28, involved Berton C. Folsom, who was charged with shooting his stepdaughter’s boyfriend, William "Cody" Meyers, in 2017. Representing him in court were defense attorneys Mike Stanfield and Clate Baker. During the trial, several witnesses testified in court about the incident.
According to a probable cause statement from the Rogersville Police Department, on April 9, 2017, sergeant Randy Cummins was dispatched to the Folsom residence in Rogersville in response to a male subject with a gunshot wound to the head.
Upon arrival, he was informed by officers on scene that they had a deceased male with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified as Meyer.
In the statement, officers told Cummins several family members told them Folsom had left the residence in a red Chevy pickup truck. Cummins spoke to Meyer's girlfriend, Amanda Lowery, who said in the statement that she and Meyer had been arguing all day. She stated they, along with Folsom, were drinking shots of brandy most of the day.
According to the statement, Lowery said she and Meyer started dating back in December and that about a month after they were together, he cheated on her. Lowery said in the statement that Meyer had decided to tell her about it, and that is why they were arguing that day.
In the statement, Lowery said she and Meyer came to an agreement that he was going to leave and go to his mother’s house for the rest of the day. She said the battery was dead on the vehicle and it needed to be jump-started. According to Lowery, Folsom went outside to help get the vehicle started. She said she went back inside the residence because she wasn’t feeling well due to drinking.
In the statement, Lowery said her mother, Shelley Folsom, who made the dispatch call to 911, told her Meyer threatened to kill her while she was outside. Lowery said in the statement she never heard Meyer threaten her, and during the trial, stated that she couldn’t recall Meyer ever being violent toward her. She stated Shelley told her that Meyer needed to leave the residence.
In the statement, Lowery said when she came back into the house she was sitting on the armrest of the couch and Meyer came in the house and told her that he was going to his mother’s. She said she stood up and went to give him a hug and a kiss and that is when she heard a loud pop. Lowery said that is when Meyer fell into her and collapsed onto the floor. She said in the statement when she looked back she saw Folsom standing there, holding a gun. In the statement, Shelley said when she (Shelley) saw Folsom with the gun, she yelled, "Bert, no," and that's when she heard the gun go off. Shelley said in the statement she took the gun from Folsom and put it back in her bedroom. She stated when she came back out of the living room, she took the children and made them go outside. Shelley said in the statement that is when she called the police, and Folsom had already left in his truck.
Folsom was located and arrested that day without incident at a residence in Seymour. Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole, who testified in court, said he was responsible for locating Folsom and transported him to the sheriff's office. An audio recording was played in the courtroom of a conversation between Cole and Folsom on the way back to the sheriff's office. In the recording, Folsom told Cole some information regarding the incident and confirmed that he had shot Meyer, stating he and his family felt threatened by Meyer and did it to protect them.
According to a probable cause statement, Folsom was interviewed by Cummins at the Webster County Sheriff's Office that day. The video interview of the statements made by Folsom to Cummins was played back in court and included more details about the incident. Folsom told Cummins he, Lowery and Meyer had been drinking. He said Lowery and Meyer had been arguing most of the day. In the statement, Folsom said he and Meyer got into an argument while they were outside trying to get Meyer's vehicle started.
Folsom said in the statement Meyer went back into the house and he went inside as well. He said he was standing in the kitchen and Lowery, Meyer and Shelley were all yelling at each other. He stated he told Meyer that he needed to leave and that Meyer started mouthing off to him again. Folsom stated he went back into the bedroom and grabbed his pistol and came back into the living room, where Meyer was standing. In the statement, Folsom said Meyer stood there and continued yelling at him. He said he wasn't mad and that he just raised up the gun and shot Meyer in the head.
In the interview, Folsom said (as backed up by Shelley and another relative in their testimonies during the trial) that Meyer was known to carry a gun with him in his back pocket and had threatened them on several instances that day. He told Cummins he knew Meyer had a gun because Meyer on one occasion tried to sell it to him for $200. In her testimony in court, Lowery said she knew Meyer carried a gun on him, but he did not have his gun on him that day. This was later confirmed by Cummins, who said no gun was found during their search in Meyer’s vehicle, nor located on his person, as confirmed by clinical pathologist Dr. Keith Thorton, who conducted the autopsy on Meyer’s body. It was later noted by Baker that Meyer had once his gun confiscated by police after an incident on Feb. 24, 2017, in which he waved it around the downtown square in Springfield.
In their closing arguments, Baker told the jury, "Folsom was trying to protect his family. Meyer threatened his wife, Amanda and his family. Meyer had a history of violence and could easily hurt the family if he wanted to. Folsom was just trying to protect them."
Webster County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Berkstresser pointed out in his closing argument that no gun was found on Meyer’s person or in his vehicle. He also referenced Folsom’s response to shooting Meyer during his interview with Cummins, where Folsom stated he felt nothing.
"Folsom said, 'I don't feel sorry about it,'" said Berkstresser to the jury in his closing argument. "'I did the right thing. Folsom said to Cummins when you study cases like this, they say you should feel something. Folsom said he felt nothing and doesn't regret it."
Folsom's sentencing is scheduled for June 3 at the Webster County Courthouse.
