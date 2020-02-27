The jury reached a decision involving a Rogersville man, who was charged in 2017 with shooting his stepdaughter's boyfriend.
Berton C. Folsom was found guilty of murder in the second degree and armed criminal action, after he shot William "Cody" Meyer in the head.
Folsom will be sentenced Feb. 28 at the Webster County Courthouse. Updates on the trial and jury sentencing will be featured in the Wednesday edition of The Mail.
