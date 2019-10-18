The Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce held its monthly membership meeting Oct. 8 with 32 members present. Lunch was provided by the Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District. Trevor Croley with Croley Insurance provided information about the MEWA Chamber Benefits Program. The next membership meeting will be held Nov. 12 at Heritage Post in Rogersville at 11:45 a.m.
