Rogersville has a new executive director for its Chamber of Commerce.
Lori Pace comes to the Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce from a position with Ark of the Ozarks, a Springfield agency that serves individuals with disabilities. Pace’s specific role within the agency was to find work placement for people with disabilities with businesses in the community. Her title was director of employment solutions and community connections.
As it turns out, that is extremely useful experience in directing the chamber, according to Pace. "A large part of my job was assessing the needs of businesses," she said.
While working, Pace also finished her degree, a bachelor of science in human services from Evangel University.
"While I was doing all of that, I realized that I did have a passion, which was helping people," said Pace. "I saw that working with the business community is a way I could have an impact and help to create a better life for everyone."
Pace is a Logan-Rogersville graduate who grew up in the town she now serves, and she said she is glad to be back home.
"We are a small but growing community," she said. "The town is super friendly. The people that I don’t know already have just dropped in and been very welcoming. Rogersville still has that feel of a small community."
Pace appreciates the wonderful school district, too. "Of course I’ll say that because I'm a grad," she joked.
Her husband of 19 years, Michael Pace, is a Logan-Rogersville grad, too.
Pace said that it is a very exciting time to occupy the role of executive director of the chamber.
"We are priced for growth," she said. "The city is making a lot of changes, and new residents are coming in, which also means new business."
It’s also an opportunity to try some new things, according to Pace. "I'm really excited about it," she said. "There are a lot of new businesses coming to the area, and I’m amazed every day at how many movers and shakers are from Rogersville."
The chamber office is located 107 E. Center St., Rogersville, and Pace invites the public to stop in and say hello and let her know how the chamber can be of service.
