Due to threat of the spread of coronavirus, the City of Marshfield has taped off playground equipment in public parks to forbid their usage by residents.
The coronavirus pandemic led the city to use caution tape to send the message that playgrounds are off limits. Playground equipment comes in contact with many young hands, and the virus can remain active for up to seven days on plastic and metal surfaces, according to research published in the medical journal The Lancet. Additionally, playgrounds offer a chance for children to congregate, and it is difficult to maintain six-foot social distancing around the equipment.
But Marshfieldians are determined to let their children play on city equipment, and almost as soon as the tape goes up, parents and others tear it right down.
Acting city administrator Sam Rost notes that the city is going through a lot of tape. "We've basically bought everyone out in town," he said. "About the best that we can do is check it daily."
City officials, who are charged with the responsibility of keeping even the youngest residents safe from disease, debated what should be done about the problem at their meeting Thursday. Options ranged from erecting construction fencing around playground equipment to putting up signage to closing the parks completely. Mayor Robert Williams queried the Board of Aldermen to determine what measures they had "an appetite for,” in his words.
Fire chief Michael Taylor, a member of the Webster County COVID-19 task force, pointed out that the issue is complicated by the fact that when certain benchmarks are met, the playgrounds will be able to be opened safely, and this may happen soon.
"We do feel as a group that we are getting close to making that move. … We are hitting many of those benchmarks," Chief Taylor said. "I would hate to see us make a major act like that and a week later the task force recommends relaxing that, but as of tonight, we’re not there."
Mayor Williams said that he does not believe the board has an appetite for full closure of the parks. "The tape puts out there a message; people choose to violate it or not violate it," he said.
East Ward alderman Rob Foster offered a practical suggestion: Don't use so much tape. "The message is the same, the equipment's closed, with one run of tape versus wrapping everything up in tape," he said, adding, "Let's at least stop a hemorrhage of resources where we can and make the same point."
Williams agreed. "We can certainly try to make the point without mummifying all the playground equipment, right?”
The board decided that since the city does not have the staffing needed to constantly monitor playgrounds, taping will have to do.
