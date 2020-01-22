A funeral service was held Saturday for Durwin Keith Kicker, pastor of Marshfield First Baptist Church, who died Jan. 14.
He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. For the last 25 years, he faithfully served as pastor of Marshfield First Baptist Church alongside his wife, Kimberlee Ann, who survives. The couple had two children, now grown, Anna and Kyle.
Durwin had been with Marshfield First Baptist since January 1995. He originally came on staff as minister of youth and education. In October 1997, the church called him to become the senior pastor. At age 8, he gave his heart to Jesus, and he answered the call to ministry at age 17, preparing for vocational service, according to the church website.
Durwin was a 1985 graduate of Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar and earned his Master of Arts in Religious Education from Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Durwin's faith and passion to share about God followed him throughout his life. Mitch Fisher,of the Webster County Baptist Association, said he met Durwin when Fisher first came to Webster County eight years ago.
“Durwin held many positions in his 25 years as a pastor,” said Fisher. “He held state positions and was part of the Board of Trustees for Southwest Baptist University, too. It’s hard to articulate the loss of a long-time pastor who made such a big impact in the community.”
Knowing him over the years, Fisher said Durwin was a Biblical scholar and a faithful teacher and preacher with the Bible, but he always wanted to learn more, especially in the areas of Biblical archeology.
"Durwin was definitely dedicated to learning," said Fisher. "He loved going on archeology digs in Israel. He was humble, educated, a continual student of the word, and dedicated to his family, church family and his faith. He really did love his children and grandchildren."
Sigel Owen, chairman of the deacons of Marshfield First Baptist Church, has been a deacon for six years at the church. He first met Durwin 25 years ago when he first came to Marshfield First Baptist.
"My wife, Deborah, and I had Durwin's son, Kyle, in the kindergarten class at Marshfield Schools," said Owen. "We had a wonderful friendship with Durwin.”
Owen said Durwin served as one of the chaplains for the Missouri State Highway Patrol for several years. During the funeral service on Saturday, a contingency of 20 or more MSHP officers came to show their respects to Durwin. Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams also sent out a letter to Marshfield First Baptist Church, expressing his appreciation for Durwin.
Regarding Durwin and the church, Owen said, "Durwin served Marshfield First Baptist in the community for 25 years, sharing God's love and compassion. While we are at a loss right now, the church will strive to carry on sharing God's love and the hope that only he can provide."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.