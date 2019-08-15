Mike Frazier of Web-Co Custom Industries, Inc., spoke to the Marshfield Board of Aldermen last Thursday during its meeting to discuss Web-Co’s recycling center.
Frazier said he sent out letters to 30 different businesses in the county, explaining the recycling center will now have to enact a fee to pick up and process partial business recycling. The second letter, a recap report, showed a breakdown of the products Web-Co takes in, bringing a total of 639 tons, sending a total of 53 tons on average to the landfill. The report included how much of a loss has been sustained in the past year. Frazier said this is his sixth year with Web-Co, and it was only above breaking even once in recycling in six years.
“The downturn now because of labor or management is the market is gone,” said Frazier. “Last year, we sold cardboard for $150 a ton. This year, we’re selling it for $37.50 and I'm lucky to do that. There are some recycling centers in the state of Missouri that are paying to have their cardboard hauled off."
The Web-Co Custom Industries board met a couple months ago to discuss whether or not it should close the recycling center. Frazier stated they will not close the recycling center for Webster County, and instead they will do everything they can to continue to service the area. To do so, Frazier explained he will get money from the state’s Solid Waste Management Program and start a campaign to bring awareness toward recycling.
"I will be able to spend $8,000 to $10,000 on state money on a program to bring awareness," said Frazier. "It won't cost the city and it won't cost us; it's just grant money. I need to work with the City of Marshfield and the GRO Marshfield campaign to do this. We service seven parks in Marshfield alone. I'm not saying you haven't gotten a fee for this. That costs comes at $75 a month. That’s not a lot for the city, but it’s a lot for us. That’s a discussion we’ll have further down the road."
According to Frazier, Nixa, Republic and Rogersville no longer do recycling, but he wants to keep it in Marshfield. Alderman Rob Foster wanted to make it clear for Frazier (and others present at the meeting) that GRO Marshfield isn't a component of a city and that it's a standalone, not-for-profit entity that works in conjunction with the city and other civic groups. Foster noted that he thinks it is valuable that Frazier wants to incorporate the recycling campaign with GRO Marshfield, since that organization is focused in community/civic driven projects.
Frazier explained he hasn’t sent a letter out to Marshfield R-I schools regarding service fees, but he wants to work with them on it as well.
According to Frazier, the glass program in Missouri has one of the few successful glass programs in recycling in the country. He added he hopes they can keep recycling in Marshfield and raise awareness to the community through the campaign.
