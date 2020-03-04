It's that time of year again: The Readers' Choice award ballot appears in today’s edition of The Marshfield Mail and will run again March 11.
Our Readers' Choice awards are our yearly opportunity two recognize the best of the best in the Marshfield area.
We have added loads of new categories for this year's polling. In addition to familiar categories like best restaurant, best child care provider and best physician, we would like to recognize the area's best in other areas, like best boutique, best barber — even the best cup of coffee.
There are 70 categories in all, and first- and second-place award-winners will be included in a special section in The Mail on April 29.
To vote, grab a copy of The Marshfield Mail and fill out a paper ballot. You must return your ballot to The Mail’s office by noon on Monday, March 16. A ballot must include votes in at least half of the categories in order to be counted, and completed ballots will be entered in a drawing for a $50 gift card. The ballot appears on page 11A.
We at The Mail wish the very best of luck to all of our area businesses and professionals!
