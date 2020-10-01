In addition to the new sidewalk connecting to the Webster County Justice Center, the Webster County Courthouse is also upgrading one of its entrances.
County Clerk Stan Whitehurst said since they have restricted access down to one door, they need to make it ADA accessible, so they’re going to add a ramp on the east side of the entrance.
"We have accessibility through the elevator, but that doesn't allow for screening, so we're going to put a ramp on the east side of the entrance."
Whitehurst explained this project came up shortly after the COVID-19 restrictions came into effect in April.
"By doing this, we have a way to screen people when they come in," said Whitehurst. "Once they are in, they can access the elevator if they wish and then exit. We just have one entrance point for them to enter."
The ramp is expected to be finished by the end of this year, according to Whitehurst. With the sidewalk project, he added, "That project is in relation to the paving and getting everything ready for them to pave because you don't want to lay beautiful asphalt and then tear it up for the sidewalk. I wouldn’t say it’s totally separate from the other projects, but we wanted to get that changed before the paving hit."
He added, "We already had a bid for the contract package on the sidewalk project, so the ramp project won't be part of the bid package."
Whitehurst said, “It’s going to really help us out with the access restrictions once the ramp's in place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.