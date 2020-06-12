Quilt

Earlier this year, Nina Walke and Diane Whitwer took 10 quilts to Chris Rouse at the Convoy of Hope warehouse in Springfield. The quilts were donated by the Helping Hand Club of Rader. the club has 24 members who meet Mondays and Wednesdays to hand-sew and tack quilts. Some are hand-quilted as orders from others in the community who have pieced them together. Other quilt projects are given to the club to complete and be presented to those in need. The members accept donations of all kinds and get them to families who can use them

