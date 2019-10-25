Webster County will hold a third round of public meetings in late October and early November to share information as work progresses on a study of Route 60 corridor improvements.
The county received excellent feedback from surveys and information gathered from area residents at the first two rounds of public meetings held in June and July, according to the Webster County Board of Commissioners. Working with the engineering consultant, the information gathered helped to develop several safety alternatives along the corridor and determine vital safety and connectivity improvements.
During the third and final round of public meetings, Webster County and the engineering consultant will present the findings of the study and the long-term corridor plan to move forward. The information includes the final version of the long-term corridor plan, public survey and voting results, and estimated costs and benefits of proposed improvements.
The final public meetings are planned for the following times, dates, and locations:
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Fordland City Hall, 296 Burks St.
• 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Diggins Baptist Church, 3700 Normandy Road
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Seymour Senior Center, 205 N Commercial St.
Webster County thanks the Rogersville, Fordland, Diggins and Seymour communities for their participation in the Route 60 corridor study. The local information provided is invaluable as work progresses to build a prioritized list of possible rail crossing and highway intersection safety upgrades and develop the future vision of the southern Webster County transportation network.
The County is conducting the safety study along the Webster County section of Route 60 between Rogersville and Seymour. The study will give the county a blueprint for moving forward with improvements when funding becomes available.
