Dozens gathered at the square Monday to protest the sentences handed down in a recent child molestation case.
Public outrage sparked online after Amish brothers Petie and Aaron Schwartz were sentenced to five years probation for impregnating a minor relative.
"I want the two adult men in jail, and I want the juvenile offenders to be charged. I want all of those kids to be taken away from those parents, as well as those parents charged for knowing," protest organizer Tiffani Hill demanded. "Lastly, I want the resignation of Ben Berkstresser and Judge Michael O. Hendrickson."
Hill added, "I would like to know why this case has been so open and shut when there are other molestation cases in Webster County that don’t deal with the Amish and haven’t even made it to preliminary hearings — but this case is done and over with? That's not right."
With the brothers initially facing six counts of statutory rape, Berkstresser offered the plea deal for lesser charges of third-degree child molestation due to the lack of evidence and cooperation by everyone involved.
"It makes me sick to my stomach knowing that if it wasn't an Amish family, it wouldn't be this way. Our children would be taken, CPS would have been called and gotten involved, and none of that happened with this case," protest co-organizer Mel Pleasant said.
The group started their protest on the northeast corner of the square, chanting and marching toward the Justice Center and rounding the courthouse.
Amongst the crowd were sisters Lizzie Hershberger and Rachel Hawley. The pair found out about the protest this last weekend and decided to make the trek from Minnesota to join.
Hershberger and Hawley direct their anger at the parents, leaders and bishops in the church.
"We have to hold parents, leaders and bishops in the church accountable. If they find out about abuse, they have to report it. We need to educate," Hershberger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.