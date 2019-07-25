A pretrial conference has been set in August for a Rogersville man charged with murder.
Berton Folsom was charged with first-degree murder regarding an incident that happened back in April 2017.
Folsom was accused by police of fatally shooting the boyfriend of his daughter at his Rogersville residence on North Cherry Street. According to a previous article from The Mail, Rogersville police arrived at the home, where the victim, William C. Meyer, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Family members at the house said the person who shot Meyer, identified as Folsom, left the residence in a red Chevy pickup truck. Folsom was later arrested without incident at an address south of Seymour and transported to the Webster County Jail. He was interviewed at the jail, where he admitted he shot Meyer. He stated his daughter, Meyer and himself had been drinking during the day. According to the article, he said his daughter and Meyer had also been arguing much of the day and that he and Meyer got into a verbal argument while outside as they attempted to start Meyer's vehicle.
According to the article, Folsom said the arguing continued into the house. He told Meyer he needed to leave and went back into the bedroom, grabbed his pistol and returned to the living room where everyone was located. He said Meyer continued "mouthing and yelling at him," according to the statement in the article, and then raised up his gun and shot Meyer in the head. After his wife took the gun from him, he said he left the residence in his truck.
Folsom’s conference is set for Aug. 5 at the Webster County Courthouse.
