When Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen arrived at the scene of an apparent standoff Saturday near the city square, things didn’t seem quite right.
A person was said to be inside an apartment in the 200 block of North Street, and outside were two alleged hostages, pulled from the apartment by the police. The incident began around 10 a.m.
"The other person who was supposedly holding them hostage was still inside," Chief Fannen said.
Officers, with the help of the Webster County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol, had set up a perimeter and set up tape. They'd used a ram to ram open the front and back doors, Fannen said, and they had thrown in a bag phone that the Highway Patrol keeps on hand to try to make contact with the person.
For seven hours, officers waited. They tried to communicate with the reported hostage-taker by phone and loudspeaker.
The weird part, though, involved the two supposed hostages, said Fannen. The more they talked, the more their story fell apart.
A robotic camera was sent inside the apartment. While the would-be hostages said that the person inside was ready for a standoff and a shootout with police, the camera revealed no barricades or fortifications. Everything in side looked … well, kind of normal.
"When I got there, they were telling my sergeant, 'You'll just have to kill him. You'll just have to go in and kill him,'" he said. "I thought that was unusual."
Officers cleared out all of the apartments, which Fannen said were also unusual in that they had a sort of tunnel system — holes in the floor that allowed people inside each apartment to move from unit to unit by utilizing a crawl space. No sign of the hostage-taker was seen.
Fannen identified the suspect as Ben Christian, who had a felony warrant against him. The supposed victims said that he was armed with two handguns, Fannen said, and a holster was found at the scene. But police had nothing really to go in on, according to Fannen. Everyone but the alleged perpetrator was safely out of the apartment, and there was no sign of the suspect.
"We could almost picture ourselves getting into a shooting with this individual that only had a felony warrant," Fannen said.
Finally, the landlord asked permission to go into her apartment, and there she found the suspect lying on her bed. The person wasn’t moving, so it wasn’t clear whether they were dealing with an overdose, a death, or a very heavy nap.
Officers rushed in, Fannen said. "Everyone grabbed on and took him into custody that way," he said.
Fannen told The Mail that he suspects small-town Marshfield may have experienced a big-city phenomenon known as swatting. With swatting — think SWAT-ing — a prank call is made to emergency services in an effort to bring SWAT-type officers to the scene for a raid.
"They were just adamant: 'Just kill him,'" said Fannen of the alleged kidnapping victims.
Reports from neighbors said that the people involved were up all night arguing, and some said that a gun went off at one point. That story fell apart, too, said Fannen.
"One lie after another made our job really hard," he said.
Christian was taken in on a felony warrant for a parole violation. A probable cause statement was not yet available at press time about the incident.
It was a dangerous one from a police perspective, according to Fannen.
"We take a bad rap, but we're just going to get home safe," he said. "We really tried to save a life that day, and I think we did."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.