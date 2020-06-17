"We got what it takes," said Pat Boshe, Marshfield High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor. "That's why we entered the competition."
Recently, MHS FCCLA students submitted their chapter presentation to be judged in the 2020 National Leadership Conference STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events, which will be held virtually July 7-9.
"There are hundreds of STAR events you can enter," said Boshe. "One event is called the Chapter in Review Portfolio. The project is inclusive, and it is kind of like a chapter showcase."
The Chapter in Review Portfolio (a team event) recognizes chapters that develop and implement an in-depth service project that makes a worthwhile contribution to families, schools and communities. The project must have been developed and completed during a one-year span beginning July 1 and ending June 30 of the school year before the National Leadership Conference.
"Since we've done many service and community projects through FCCLA, I thought we’d be able to accomplish a chapter portfolio presentation,” said Boshe. "The students created a video, which had to be entered in the national competition by May 22. The whole presentation had to be under 15 minutes."
Before nationals, the MHS FCCLA chapter needed to hurtle past the regional level, which was held during the FCCLA Region 10 meeting Jan. 30 at Missouri State University in Springfield.
"You had to qualify for gold at the regional level to make it to the state level," said Boshe. "We won there and got the gold medal."
Due to COVID-19, the state competition, originally planned for March 16 in Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, was canceled. However, MHS FCCLA still advanced to the national level.
"The competition administration looked at the regional scores to see if our chapter qualified for nationals," said Boshe. "It turns out we scored high enough to advance to nationals."
The first two students who competed in regionals were Kaylee Hamilton and Kinzie Keys. For state and nationals, Keys and Mackenzie Phillips presented the chapter project, according to Boshe.
"It was really hard to get the students together," said Boshe. "You have to invest many hours into a presentation like this. Overall, I think the students did a great job."
Boshe said the last time the chapter competed in an FCCLA contest was in 2012.
"That was for a culinary arts competition," said Boshe. "Things kind of got busy, so I didn't really have time to think about doing them again. This year, I had more time on my hands, so I thought it would be a good opportunity and give the students a chance to experience it, too."
Boshe added they will find out the results from the national competition July 9.
