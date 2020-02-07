A farm-to-table food program will be coming to the Marshfield Farmer’s Market starting in May.
Known as Power of Produce (POP), the program is geared toward children getting involved in their local farmer’s markets, but also making better food choices.
“POP is a nationally recognized program,” said Kim Zahn, POP coordinator of the Marshfield Farmer’s Market. “I was introduced to it from three grandchildren who belong to a POP club in Louisiana, so I learned more about it and thought it would be a great thing for the Marshfield Farmer's Market and Marshfield children.”
Open to children ages 5-12, the program is designed to teach them about healthy eating habits, connect them to farms, learn where food comes from, encourage them to be more involved in their food choices and expose them to new foods.
“Children will come and register at the farmer’s market POP tent, which we’re hoping to get one of those,” said Zahn. “When they register, a passport to health card will be created for them. The passport is also a record keeper, so that each time they come to the market, they can check in and get $2 in tokens.”
The $2 tokens, which are provided by Southern Bank of Marshfield, will allow participants to visit the farmer vendor of their choice and purchase fruits, vegetables and/or fruit and vegetable plants. The tokens are marked with a red bell pepper, known as Popper the Bell Pepper, which is something Zahn wanted to use as a mascot for the Marshfield POP Farmer’s Market Club.
“Children get to spend $2 each time they come,” said Zahn. “They can save those $2 tokens and come back the following week and get $2 more to use on shopping. They can increase their buying power by increasing their understanding their financial literacy of saving versus always spending what you have.”
In addition, a monthly food educational activity will be provided for the registered POP program participants. Zahn said she has several community members and organizations scheduled for educational, hands-on activities to do during the program.
“Jordan Valley will educate children about the My Plate,” said Zahn. “That shows them the fruits, vegetables, dairy and protein they need on their plate. We will have the Extension center coming to do some fun cooking classes. We will also have pumpkin painting in October, so just activities like that.”
Zahn said every participant goes home with something, such as an item they made from the activity. This can introduce them to fruits and vegetables they might not have known about. Part of the POP Club is the Two-Bite Challenge, which encourages participants to try two bites of the “Produce of the Week.”
“The challenge encourages them not stop at that first bite, but give it a second taste, and maybe they will like it more than they think they do or they just like it cooked differently,” said Zahn. “My grandson’s POP Club grew a zucchini plant. He was very excited about that. For the first taste, which was a raw taste, my grandson didn't like it. I told him I bet he does. Now, he and his mother will put zucchini in a lot of things and he just loves it.”
To make the program possible, Zahn has been going from different organizations and businesses, hoping to raise support for it. POP is not presently a grant program, but privately funded by communities, according to information provided by the Marshfield Farmer’s Market. That being said, Zahn explained her goal is to raise $5,000, so she can fund every participant for the entire market season of the Marshfield Farmer’s Market, which is open May 1 through Oct. 30.
“I want every child to be able to participate in this program,” said Zahn. “I don’t want to say to a child, ‘No, sorry, we can’t add you to our program because there’s a limitation on how many people we have signed up.’ I think every child should be a part of this and get to explore their own farmer’s market and their own food choices.”
Registration begins May 1, but participants can sign up anytime during the summer, according to Zahn. Those interested in helping can provide monetary donations, supplies (such as a tent and tables for the activities) and gift certificates from businesses. For more information about POP, contact Zahn at 569-3704 or email at happyldsmother@yahoo.com.
