Three major items top a 70-page punch list for the city's new aquatic center.
They are a bucket with a malfunctioning motherboard in the children’s play area, presets for lights and a drainage issue for the spray feature.
Kristi Beattie of Sapp Design visited the Marshfield Board of Aldermen at their meeting Thursday to talk about final work at the pool.
The board agreed to a substantial completion date for the pool, and that was the first day that the facility was open, May 25. The agreement acknowledges that the pool construction went 16 days past its deadline, meaning that the city receives a credit of $1,000 per day, or $16,000. The city is also getting an $80,000 credit for a change order that allowed non-completion of a walking trail to the pool site. City crews will take over this project.
Beattie told the board that closeout procedures for the project are beginning.
A representative of Westport Construction was present to answer questions, and also to request that the city pay the $250,000 bill it submitted — “$250,000 is a lot of money for a small business like me,” the representative said.
Because the bill was not submitted with sufficient lead time for the meeting, the aldermen opted to wait in order to review it.
"The pool’s doing great," Mayor Robert Williams said. He added that revenue is way stronger than the city budgeted for, and attendance is strong.
Beattie agreed that the pool is a good product. "We were approached by another community that loved your pool so much they want to copy it," she said.
In other business, the board …
• Heard an update on the Patriot Park pool complex dedication ceremony. The event will be held on Sept. 14, rather than the planned date of Sept. 11, to allow state officials to attend, Mayor Williams said. He added that a team is working on planning the event, and that the family of Dr. Tommy Macdonnell, for whom the pool will be named, has agreed to the measure. The board officially approved the specific name, the Dr. Tommy Macdonnell Aquatic Center, so that the work could proceed on the celebration and signage.
• Approved a caterer’s temporary permit liquor license for the Marshfield Performing Arts Society, Inc., for a comedy night fundraiser this Saturday at the fairgrounds. The approval is contingent upon receipt of the license from the state.
• Approved a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain municipal officials. This is a move that the board takes annually as a matter of routine, and city clerk Karen Rost indicated that the chief administrative official and the chief purchasing officer are the ones affected by the requirement.
• Presented and accepted 2019 midyear financial statements.
• Requested more information on a purchase of a skid steer attachment proposed by deputy city administrator Sam Rost. East Ward Alderman Rob Foster requested more information on the $11,000 purchase, including a comparison between the cost of buying and renting the equipment and a summary of how often this equipment could be used. The matter will be brought back up at a future meeting.
• Approved Great River Engineering as the city’s on-call engineer for sewer work. Unsuccessfully vying for the contract were Toth and Associates and Crawford, Murphy and Tilly.
The next meeting of the board will be Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the city building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.