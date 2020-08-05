The line was nearly out the door to vote around lunch hour at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Washington Street.
That, of course, accounted for voters being spaced six feet apart. But a large majority of voters wore masks and didn’t seem deterred among the climate of the COVID pandemic.
"No, there's not less [people than usual], I'd say," said Harlene Bramer, a poll worker at that precinct. "I think it's been steady. We have less tables put up [than usual]. At times it’s been kind of full, but it's working."
Extra precautions have been taken at polling locations to ensure the safety of those getting out to vote.
"There's a lot of people wearing masks," said Debbie Young, another poll worker. "You think they'd be the liberals [wearing them], but there's a lot of conservatives and elderly wearing them as well."
Poll workers go through a training session before working on election day, but little of it had to do with the extra steps to keep everyone as safe as possible.
"We've got shields up, which is good, and the hand sanitizer," said Young, who has been lending a hand with elections since 2008. "We give pens out to use and they keep the pens. We got trained right before the last [election also], and it was the same thing, except for the number of ballots."
Indoors, there's been little trepidation from those participating with the sign-in and ballot process itself.
"We've had a few people who've come in who don't want to sign with their finger," Bramer said. "They'll use something wrapped around the pen that we've already cleaned, but [there’s been] very few [like that]."
For those skeptical about venturing indoors, there’s the option of voting outdoors. That wasn’t an uncomfortable option on a mild day where the temperature reached the low-70s.
"There's a pull-up area, you ring the bell and one Democrat and Republican will go out," Young said. "We take the poll pad with us and they do it just exactly like they do it here. We get the ballot they ask for, take it to them, they vote and we bring it in to them. We've had just one today [who's done that]. I think a lot of people don't know it’s there [as an option]."
Added Bramer, "I have told a couple people that [it's an option], but it's mainly because they've been disabled."
While voters don't seem deterred, Young emphasized the need for more poll workers.
"We need more people to sign up to be part of this and work for the county," Young said. "We don't have enough people.
"Especially Democrats, there’s not many of us around," she added with a laugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.