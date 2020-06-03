The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a shot fired into a residence Monday.
According to Chief Doug Fannen, at approximately 4:50 a.m., the Marshfield Police Department was dispatched to the 400 block of East Washington Street for a report of a single gunshot into a residence, in which the victim narrowly missed being struck. The round struck the couch cushion next to the one the victim was sitting on.
A single .45 caliber casing was found in the victim’s front yard. Based on information discovered during the initial investigation, a search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 500 block of East Madison.
At approximately 7:45 a.m., police served and executed the search warrant, recovering a .45 caliber handgun matching the ammunition found at the scene on East Washington Street.
The suspect, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and transported to the Webster County Jail without incident.
Police report that this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no increased danger to the community.
