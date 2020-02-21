Plans are in the works for a Flag Day salute to veterans and active-duty military personnel on the lawn of the Webster County Courthouse.
Beth Schulz, a board member for the Marshfield Senior Center, hosted two information sessions about the event, one on Thursday afternoon and one on Saturday morning. The purpose of the event, according to a flyer for the info session, is to honor all of those who have served and who are still serving.
The celebration would be held on Saturday, June 13, which is the day before Flag Day.
Schulz kept her presentation short and sweet, and in the span of a half-hour, she explained her vision for the event, then brainstormed with attendees for the names of people who could help with various aspects of a successful day.
The ceremony would include a presentation of colors, the pledge and national anthem and a mayoral proclamation. These would lead up to a recognition of fallen heroes, followed by a recognition of veterans and active-duty personnel. Schulz would also like to offer a flag retirement ceremony, in keeping with the holiday.
At the heart of the event is a plan to honor military members and veterans with individual flags that will be placed on the courthouse lawn. For $5, persons may purchase a flag to be placed in the name of a specific military member or veteran. Flags may be purchased for deceased veterans, living veterans or active-duty military members. Schulz said that her goal is to fill the courthouse lawn with flags.
Schulz said that she got the idea for the event, which is sponsored by the Senior Center Board of Directors, from her father-in-law. She said that when he moved in with her and her husband, she started bringing him to the Senior Center. He thought that it was a really nice place, but he wondered why they didn’t do anything specifically for veterans. The Flag Day celebration is a step in the right direction, according to Schulz.
Leann Bird was one of the people who showed up to Thursday’s planning session. "I think it's a good idea," she said. "It's good awareness for our kids and grandkids."
Carol Mackey agreed. While Veterans Day is an existing holiday to honor veterans, a lot of people regard it merely as a break from work or school, rather than an occasion to remember those who served. “You don’t put that forward as the why,” she said.
Schulz said that the most important thing is to acknowledge service members, past and present.
"We need to make sure they know we appreciate them," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.