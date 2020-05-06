Tentative plans continue for summer school, according to Garrett Lowder, Marshfield R-I School District executive director of academic services.
Traditionally, the district holds a four-week June summer school session, in which the majority of students participate in learning on campus. Due to the unknown circumstances surrounding COVID-10, Lowder said they’re currently planning for a June and July summer school session.
"As of right now, we’re shifting to a blended circumstance," said Lowder, meaning that the classes will feature a mix of online and face-to-face content. "We're going blended because we believe there's a possibility we can bring students on campus in smaller groups and on a rotational basis, so we would have kids on campus part of the time and learning digitally part of the time. That's currently our goal for June."
Lowder said they're watching guidelines from the government and health department since safety of both students and staff is their overall goal.
"What we will not do is try to go too fast too soon, like bringing everybody on campus," said Lowder. "Even if we were allowed to, in order to maintain social distancing, we’re going to have to be wise about the number of students we try to bring on campus at once and what's our reality in trying to keep them in the right distance from each other."
Due to potential loss of learning for the fourth quarter, classes will look a little different and focus more on the state standards of education. Lowder said they hope to be more intentional by studying things that were missed in the fourth quarter.
"Some of the courses, the way they were set up previously, might not lend themselves as easily to that,” said Lowder. "So, we're going to have the first through fifth grade for the June session. We don't know if we can do kindergarten like normal because we don’t believe a student learning to be ready for school may be able to do what is needed. It’s a lot of times related to social learning, so that’s to be determined as far as kindergarten."
With first through fifth grade levels, classes will be the focus with a common theme, but that’s still in the works, according to Lowder. As far as July goes, Lowder said they are hopeful for a seated session on campus, but are planning for virtual learning as well in case things change.
For virtual classes, the elementary utilizes Seesaw for Schools, which is the platform the district rolled out about three weeks ago for its remote learning. Lowder said there will be training for teachers and more clarity for families who sign up for summer school on accessing the program. On the secondary side, sixth through 12th grade, students will use Google Classroom.
"Both of those are learning management systems,” said Lowder. "Those will be our primary platforms for delivering learning with blended experience."
He added families without internet access can utilize the Wi-Fi in the school parking lots, according to Lowder. Presently, they don’t have an option for hot spots or other access points.
The summer school tentative dates are set for June 1-26 (first summer school session) and
July 6-31 (second summer school session). Each of those is a full four-week session. High school will be virtual only, not blended at the moment, according to Lowder. The district reiterated that this information can change as more data is presented.
"Regardless of what happens, we will make every attempt to offer as much summer learning as we possibly can, and want to encourage all families to consider participation as we work to narrow learning gaps that may have been created by the circumstances," said Lowder.
