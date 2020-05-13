What started with an online poll turned into an outdoor drive-in ceremony Friday.
Niangua High School celebrated its 18 graduating seniors outside the school building. Jennifer Callaway, organizer of the graduation, said it was a team effort to put something together.
"We couldn't get the students together to talk to them, but we took a poll and got their input on some different ideas," said Callaway. "From that, we thought about how we could accommodate what each one would like to do and started brainstorming from there."
The general consensus included a parade since the number of family and friends present at the graduation was limited, according to Callaway, who added they tried to keep it as traditional as possible. Three guest speakers were pre-recorded and their messages projected on a screen. The speakers included Shell Short, Caitlin Brown and Jana Simpson. Savannah Asher, Lacey Weaver, Dashawna Donaldson and Paige Robertson performed two songs for their graduation.
"These girls had their contest performances taken from them this year, so this is their last chance to sing together as their group," said Callaway. "We made sure they had two performances at the graduation."
Callaway said that May 8 was the original date set for graduation. Some asked if they could push it to the following week, but one graduate was leaving for the military.
"We wanted to include him," said Callaway. "He already had his date set, and we thought we’re a small enough school that — 1 out of 18 — we didn’t want to exclude him if at all possible. We kept with the date and thought we'll just do what we can."
The sound system belonged to the school district, but Callaway contacted others in the community to borrow the projector screen, stage and videographer to live stream the graduation.
"It was really a group effort," said Callaway. "I'm thankful for so many people who helped us get all of the this together."
To maintain social distancing, each student was spread out in different sections on the field. Sign Effx Graphics in Marshfield created signs to mark off each section. Callaway said, “Graduates could bring 16 people with them at that point, so we could maintain that social distancing. We had them measured out and each one staked out to where you kind of see the boundary line. We had the field open in the back for anyone who didn't fit in the square."
As for her daughter graduating, Callaway said, “I'm super proud of her. She's come a long way, and I know she's worked really hard for this."
