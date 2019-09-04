Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be present for the Patriot Park dedication ceremony planned for 6 p.m. Sept. 14, the Marshfield Board of Aldermen learned at its Aug. 22 meeting.
Plans for the dedication continue apace, and a committee is hard at work on the dedication and the planning for the park itself.
Mayor Robert Williams presented a budget for the event. That figure is $5,000, which includes $2,400 for brackets that will be used permanently to hang banners from light posts on the park grounds to honor service people and first responders.
Said the mayor, "Our priority is to show honor to military and emergency service providers … but also there is the other side of that, which is that it looks like it's going to be a pretty public thing, so we want to make sure we're presenting ourselves the best way we can without going over."
In other recreation-related news, the board …
• Heard a request from the Patriot Park committee for citizens to post tributes or memorials for loved ones who are veterans or first responders on the Patriot Park Facebook page. Many tributes have already been posted, but the entire community is encouraged to participate. Tributes of up to 500 words, with photo, may be emailed to patriotpark@marshfieldmo.gov.
• Learned that pool revenue is approximately 3.5 times the projected amount.
• Approved the closure of some roads for the Harvest Days festival.
