About 141 people received their medical card recommendations to receive medical marijuana Monday in Marshfield.
Dr. Zinia S. Thomas, M.D., with HealthCityMD, came to the Laughing Dragon in Marshfield to get individuals certified for the cards. With the passing of Amendment 2 last year, Trent Mall of the Laughing Dragon said this event is a way to walk people through the process.
"HealthCityMD travels around to get people certified for their cannabis medical cards in Missouri," said Mall. "I met them at the LaunchPad in Lebanon and I asked them if they would be interested in coming to Marshfield. They said they would be fine with that."
This is an effort to prepare people for the dispensaries that will be put in place, according to Mall.
"I see it 100 percent as medicine," said Mall. "It is a way to get them off the opioids and get them on something that is natural."
Mall said they have been planning this for a week and half. They had people travel from Osage Beach, Springfield, Kansas City, St. Louis, Lebanon and other areas.
"I came with my husband, who needed a medical card," said Savannah Runge, of Lebanon. "It's a really good opportunity to help people and get them off those opioids. I've seen it make a difference for people. They're more mellow and have less anger problems."
Mall was able to get the word out through Facebook. He explained they have people from all over and different demographic backgrounds. The purpose, according to Mall, is to destigmatize and let people know cannabis is a medicine.
"Some people know cannabis works for them," said Mall. "They've been to legal states. They’ve tried it out there. They have friends in legal states that have Chron's disease or whatever and they've heard stories. They’ve decided even though it was illegal, it’s worth it to their health to try it. When you're pushed to that extreme, you’re breaking federal laws to get healthy. It’s an interesting dynamic you find yourself in because most people, the only thing they do illegally is smoke weed, and most of them smoke weed to get better, not get high."
For this event, Mall explained patients can get their doctor recommendation, which is good for up to 30 days of this year. The doctor will give them all of the steps they need to take to become legal and get with the state. They will work with the state and pay the state $25. Mall said in three or four days, the state will receive the card and patients receive an email or notification regarding their card.
"The doctor's recommendation works up to 30 days," said Mall. "You're legal to possess cannabis with your doctor’s recommendation. After 30 days, it doesn't work anymore and have to get with the doctor again."
Dr. Thomas talked about her practice and experience. She started a natural wellness center two years ago, Radiance Float+ Wellness, but stopped prescribing the typical medications because they didn't work and noticed with her patients it was impossible to come off them. Thomas said the only way she found it was possible to do that was with ivy nutritions. Last year, when Amendment 2 passed in Missouri, she said that fit right in with the natural medicine field, thus HealthCityMD was formed.
"The nice thing about Missouri is it is tailor-made for me and Missourians," said Thomas. "Everybody qualifies. There’s no age limit, like three year olds with autism, which qualifies, or any psychiatric disorder. I’m a child psychiatrist, so ADD, anxiety, all those things start in childhood and I’ve been trained in cannabis medicine."
She explained you would use a high cannabidiol (CBD), low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) strain for children. If a minor child gets qualified, a parent can purchase the medicine through the dispensary or grow their own at home.
"With any pain or any psychiatric disorder, one, marijuana is a lot safer," said Thomas. "I was reading that the opioid epidemic is the highest in Pulaski County and medical marijuana has reduced the epidemic by 25 percent in all other medical states. That's huge."
Thomas said the last category involves any other condition in the professional opinion of the physician. That means if a doctor is on board, everyone qualifies. Thomas noted the reason she says this is because everyone has a endocannabinoid system (receptors up and down the brain and spinal cord that interact with THC, CBN directly).
"I think of it as a vitamin that our body needs to balance and maintain homeostasis," said Thomas. "If we don’t have that, which we haven’t in the last 80 years because of prohibition, what happens is we aren’t able to regulate balance."
That's what Thomas notices in her practice, whether it's patients' sleep, balance, mood or immune system. She said bringing back cannabis and hemp into the high-end food group could potentially reduce the incidents of cancer, autoimmune disorders and GI issues.
The law in Missouri allows patients to purchase four ounces of medical marijuana a month and or grow their own medicine, according to Thomas.
"If you want to grow your own medicine, you have to apply to be a cultivator," said Thomas. "At the end of the day, you register with the state that you’re a patient with your name and date of birth. There’s no restriction or diagnosis. You can only use this for cancer or HIV. Some people don’t want to divulge their information, but you’re protected with HIPPA through this information."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.