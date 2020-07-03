The Marshfield Board of Aldermen clarified the structure of the city's Parks and Recreation Board at Thursday's meeting, under the guidance of new mayor Natalie McNish, herself a former parks committee member.
Mayor McNish did research into the establishment of the parks' governing body, which has been functioning as a committee of the board since the 1990s. However, a review of city records going back to the body’s founding in 1945 revealed that the parks organization was originally intended to be a board instead of a committee.
A board is somewhat more autonomous than a committee, with the power to administer its own funds with the oversight of the board of aldermen.
The recognition of the parks organization as a board restores the body to its original form, according to Mayor McNish.
"Your structure depends on how you were organized," she explained in an interview.
In 1945, the first park property tax was established. The law at the time required that any tax over 2 cents be administered by a board, and the 1945 tax was 15 cents.
At some point, the board was no longer mentioned in the minutes of the Board of Aldermen, according to McNish. "When they came back about the early 2000s, they were a committee," she said.
A board has more autonomy than a committee, and much more responsibility, McNish said.
"It was very important to me to figure out what they were and how they worked," she explained.
The Board of Aldermen still has oversight over the Parks and Recreation Board, McNish said, and personnel will be hired and fired by the Aldermen, but they will report to the park board.
"By giving them the authority to take an idea they work so hard on and let them establish that, it doesn't only lighten our load but it gives them autonomy," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.