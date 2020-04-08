In addition to spending time outside, residents of Webco Manor and Marshfield Care Center enjoyed a long line of visitors Wednesday afternoon. From their vehicles, community members and families traversed around the parking lot of the nursing homes to offer friendly waves, posters with encouraging messages, or just a hello. It was a positive With restrictions on visitors from long-term care facilities and nursing homes, Carroll decided the event would be something good for the residents, staff and community. Since it was a spur-of-the-moment idea, she contacted Amber Brand via Facebook, in hopes of spreading the word. Carroll said the staff of Webco Manor coordinated the event for themselves, but the Marshfield Care Center joined in after Brand shared the post on Facebook.
"I've been working a lot of nights, and I told Amber nobody is going to read a post that I make at 3 o'clock in the morning," said Carroll. "I asked if she didn't mind posting something about the event."
With Brand's help, Carroll said, the event was organized in a day. To exercise safety, Carroll said the staff wear face masks and give them to each of the residents when they go outside. She added the residents do not have to wear the masks while inside, but the staff is required to. While outside, orange spray-painted spots are marked on the ground to help residents and staff keep the six-foot distance rule.
"Safety of our residents and staff is our top priority," said Carroll. "We just want to make sure everyone is protected, but this also gives them a chance to get outside. I think what the community did really encouraged our residents and reminded them people care about them and want to support them."
Veda Shockley, who has worked as a nurse for four years at Marshfield Care Center, watched the parade of visitors outside the nursing home. Regarding the event, she said, "I think it was great. It brought tears to my eyes. I know the residents really enjoyed that. They definitely needed it after being stuck indoors."
