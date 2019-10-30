An arraignment is scheduled later in November for a Marshfield man charged with burglary.
Juan Francisco Rojas-Guzman was charged with the first-degree felony (Class B) regarding an incident that happened in May. According to a probable cause statement from the Webster County Circuit Court, an officer spoke with Rojas and a female. Rojas said he was afraid that one of his coworkers was after him and was going to kill him.
When asked who was after him and why, Rojas said it was a guy named Carlos who worked with him, and he wasn’t sure why he wanted to harm him. The officer asked Rojas if it could be money or drug related, and Rojas said it wasn’t. He said would just go in and try to go to bed.
According to the statement, the officer asked the female if she had heard anything or why Rojas was scared. The female said Rojas had not told her anything, but that about three weeks ago he acted the same way. The officer asked her if Rojas had been using any drugs and she said not that she knew of. He also asked if Rojas had been violent towards her, to which she replied no.
On May 9, the officer responded to another suspicious activity call. Upon arrival, he searched the area and then spoke with Rojas again. According to the statement, Rojas said he heard someone trying to break into his house. The officer told Rojas he searched the area and could not find evidence that there was anybody around his house. The female then spoke up and said Rojas had quit taking his anxiety medication, so maybe that was what was making him paranoid.
The officer asked Rojas again if he had used any other drugs in the past few days. Rojas said the other day he used methamphetamine that Carlos had given him. According to the statement, the officer asked the female if Rojas had threatened to hurt her or himself, to which she said no. He asked Rojas if he wanted to harm himself or anybody else, and Rojas said no and that he just wanted his family to be safe. The officer then asked Rojas if he would like medical to come and check him out or if he needed to go to the hospital, and Rojas again said no.
Later that day, the officer was dispatched back to the residence in response to Rojas having a panic attack. Upon arrival, he observed the female out by the garage, crying and speaking with dispatch. He asked her where Rojas was, and she said he was out on the back porch throwing things around. According to the statement, as the officer went into the house, he was notified by dispatch that an individual at the residence just called and said someone had broken into her house. The officer went out to the back door of Rojas’ residence and observed he had gone over the privacy fence to that individual’s residence. The officer said he also observed another male standing outside with Rojas. The male said Rojas broke the glass out of the back door and then kicked the door in.
The officer placed Rojas into custody, and Rojas asked the officer to help him by taking him away so Carlos couldn’t get him. After placing Rojas in the back seat of the patrol car, the officer went back to process the scene and observed that the glass had been broken out of the back door with a metal chair that was on the back deck. He also noticed the door frame where the door latches were busted out and the striker plate that was laying on the porch.
The officer spoke with the resident of the house, who said she heard a couple of load banging noises, so she woke up the male with her. According to the statement, they went out to the living room to find Rojas standing there. She said in the statement Rojas turned the light on himself and then looked at her and the other man, asking for help. The female said the male with her stayed with Rojas while she went to check on something. The male stated Rojas kept asking him for help, so he told Rojas to step outside in the back yard until the officer showed up.
Rojas arraignment is set for Nov. 18 at the Webster County Courthouse.
