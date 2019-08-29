The 13th Annual Outdoor Sportsman event held Saturday offered something fun for everyone.
Held at Camp Arrowhead in Marshfield, the event had games, free Bibles, entertainment and a meal of pulled pork and chips. Churches around Webster County provided snacks, refreshments and information to participants. There was also archery ranges for kids and adults.
"This is my first time at the Outdoor Sportsman event," said Mikel Flanders, Heart of the Ozarks director for Fellowship of Christian Athletes. "We were invited to come and set up a table here to inform people about the outdoor activities we’ll be including in the FCA, which usually focuses on football and other sports."
Titus II Ministry, which is associated with the Henderson Baptist Church in Rogersville, showed participants how to make their own tomahawks or dinner bells, while sharing the gospel with them. The group bases its ministry name on Titus 2:11, which says, “For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men."
At noon, there was live music, performed by the Marshfield First Baptist Church praise team, followed by a message. Prizes were given away shortly after that. The 13th Annual Outdoor Sportsman event was organized by the Webster County Baptist Association, which partners with 24 Southern Baptist churches in the Webster County area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.