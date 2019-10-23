A little rain didn't hinder families from coming to the Marshfield Fire Department for its open house event Tuesday at Marshfield Fire Station 1.
The event provided an opportunity for families to meet the fire personnel and tour the fire station.
"It's great for the community," said Lucas Scott, captain of the Marshfield Fire Department. "They get a chance to interact with the firefighters in a non-emergency status, which is great, and it gives children a chance to build that rapport with us and realize we’re just normal people."
Organized by the Marshfield Fire Department, the Marshfield Fire Protection District and the Marshfield Fire Department Association, the event is held in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, which was Oct. 6-12.
"I have helped organize this event for four years," said Kit Gaynor, one of the firefighters. "I enjoy the kids and seeing their faces light up. That’s the reward for me."
During National Fire Prevention Week, students learn about fire safety and how to prepare in the event of a fire. This year’s theme was "Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape!" The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
According to Gaynor, at the open house event, the Marshfield Fire Department hosts a coloring contest, in which students can enter their coloring sheets for the chance to win a classroom pizza party.
"The Marshfield Fire Auxiliary judges the coloring contest," said Gaynor. "It's the most creative, best work done. They don’t just base it off coloring. Two years ago, a lot of kids added notes to their sheets and that helped them win it because they put in things that they learned from National Fire Prevention Week, like stop, drop and roll."
In addition to that, the Marshfield Fire Department has a drawing students can enter for the chance to ride to school in the ladder truck.
"The kids and parents have to come to the open house event and fill out an entry form," said Gaynor. "Then we draw four names from Webster Elementary and four names from Hubble Elementary. Once I have contacted the parents and get confirmation, we will set a date and these students will ride to school in the ladder truck."
Gaynor said they start preparations for National Fire Prevention Week the first week of October, and it takes about four or five days to get everything ready.
"With the team that we have, it doesn’t take too long to get things done," said Gaynor. "We have a lot of great volunteers and staff on our team."
