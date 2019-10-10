The Marshfield Police Department arrested and charged Dennis Break, 69, of Marshfield with attempted second-degree statutory rape following his exposure through the online community 417 Predator Hunters.
The group had a decoy posing as an underaged person engage in online chatting with Break, who showed up at a fast food restaurant in Springfield to meet the nonexistent teen.
"Why do you think it’s OK to meet a kid, man" the citizen investigator asked when approaching Break. To verify Break’s identity, the investigator had him remove his hat to expose a birthmark that he had described to the decoy. The investigator then confronted Break with an accusation: "You prey on other people’s kids."
The group 417 Predator Hunters collects evidence and hands it over to police departments, who then decide whether to pursue prosecution.
Marshfield Police Chief Doug Fannen said that received calls Saturday, Sept. 28, from concerned citizens who had seen the group’s video online. “I had a bunch of people call me phone and tell me about a video going around the internet,” he said.
Fannen gave up a leisurely Saturday to go into the department with Officer Toby Marlin, he said, and the two approached Break for an interview that resulted in a confession.
Nothing about Break matches the profile of a predator, according to Chief Fannen. “He's a retired guy — just a standard, middle-class guy,” Chief Fannen said. "You just don’t see people start that stuff up at that age."
But he noted that Break admitted his intention was to meet up with the underage person to have sex. “We don’t want to see anybody like that around children," Chief Fannen said.
When the police went to Break’s residence, Chief Fannen noted that he had gone so far as to take the license plates off of his vehicle. A picture of his license plate was prominently featured in the 417 Predator Hunters video to aid police in an investigation.
