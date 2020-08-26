On Monday, a suspicious fire gutted a structure that holds happy memories for many Marshfieldians.
The pool house that was attached to the city's former swimming pool at the Ellis O. Jackson Park was 50 percent involved in flames when firefighters arrived, following a 7:08 p.m. call.
The building was empty and was constructed of concrete block, according to Marshfield Fire Chief Michael Taylor. "It was very well involved when we got there,” he said. "It had been burning for some period of time."
The fire has been ruled suspicious, and its investigation has been turned over to the state fire marshal’s office, Chief Taylor said.
Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down, according to Taylor, who said that about 15 firefighters responded. No injuries were reported.
