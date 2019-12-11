At the Young's Shopping Center parking lot on Washington Street in Marshfield, passersby can spot a fenced-off corral of beautiful Christmas trees.
For the third year, the Marshfield Scout BSA Troop 88 has been selling Christmas trees as part of its fundraiser.
"I brought up the idea a couple years ago," said Rick Hearod, owner and operator of Absolute Trim Care. "I purchased trees in Springfield from the Boy Scout troop there, and I told the Boy Scout leaders that I see Marshfield people purchasing trees every year in Springfield. I said we need to have a tree lot. A few parents pulled together, and we gambled it all and got 150 trees our first year. We sold all but 20 that year. It was great. Last year, we sold all but 50 trees and we had ordered 200, so it was pretty good."
Hearod explained the trees come from a distributor out of Michigan and are cut a day or two in advance. They typically pick up the trees the day before Thanksgiving, and then the Scouts can help unload them from the truck.
"The trees typically come around Nov. 21," said Hearod. "This year, because Thanksgiving was so late, we got them way earlier. Our official open day was Nov. 22. We sold 20 something trees before then because people just kept pulling up. Matter of fact, I sold one before it was even off the truck."
To take care of the trees, Hearod said they have to watch for brown spots and clean them up, along with keeping them watered.
"In the event that the tree sits in a water bucket and still looks bad, that tells me it's sapped over," said Hearod. “We have to get a fresh cut on it and give it a drink of water. In the event it looks bad, we pull it and put it to the side. If it doesn't grow back, we don't sell it."
This year, the Troop 88 teamed up with the Webster County Health Unit to provide tags that offer helpful tips about caring for a Christmas tree.
"A lot of people don't know you want to give warm water to your tree," said Hearod. "You never want to put cold water in the tree roots. Cold water causes the sap to set harder on the bud, and the tree stops drinking. You want warm water to keep the sap loose so it will keep thriving."
By Friday, Troop 88 had sold 89 trees this year. The lot offers six different species of trees, including Balsam Fir, Concolor Fir, Douglas Fir, Fraser Fir, Grand Fir and Scotch Pine. Rickie Hearod, one of the Scout veterans, said if you want to go for a more traditional Christmas tree route, Balsam and Douglas Firs are the way to go.
"The Balsam is going to be really full," said Hearod. "Not a whole lot of dead weight. The ornaments won't hold up as great, but it’s going to be a traditional tree."
Fraser trees are softer but have plenty of sap. Robie Hearod, another veteran Scout, recommended a Fraser tree because it doesn’t put off a fragrance like the other trees do.
"I'm allergic to every tree in Missouri, and a Fraser is an anti-allergenic tree," said Robie. "It doesn't flare up your allergies real bad."
If you're going for a small, Charlie Brown-style tree, then Concolor Firs are the perfect tree, according to Rickie Hearod. In addition to having sturdy branches, the tree itself is light to carry and can keep animals from getting into them.
"It's the citrus smell that does it," said Rickie. "That's what keeps the animals from wanting to climb into them. They're fine trees and easy to work with."
The Douglas trees are somewhat similar to the Balsam, but not as full and much softer. As for the Grand Fir, Robie said it has plenty of sap and smells like every tree combined into one.
"The Grand Firs are new this year," said Robie. "You want something with lots of fragrance? It’s the Grand Firs. We have one in our house and it’s pretty powerful as far as fragrance goes."
Out of all the trees, Rickie said the Fraser, Douglas and Scotch Pine are typically the first to sell out quickly. According to Brayson Cooksey, a first-year Scout BSA, their busiest day this week was Sunday and Monday.
"We had a lot of people come through the lot," said Cooksey. "We were able to keep up and everything, but it was still pretty busy. Black Friday was actually one of the busiest days we’ve ever had."
In addition, Troop 88 has wreaths, sprays, kissing balls (a large, spherical fir ornament) and handmade table-toppers. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to help the Scouts BSA Troop 88 in Marshfield. The lot is open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Sunday. The last day of the sale is Dec. 15.
