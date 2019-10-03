The Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC) Neighborhood Center in Marshfield has moved to a new location.
It officially opened its 50 York Drive office on Sept. 11, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday. The building features brighter walls, a reception room, two office rooms, a conference room and two restrooms, which are ADA approved.
"We've found already from the people that have been here they like it," said Debi Reece, supervisor of the Webster County OACAC Neighborhood Center in Marshfield. "They said it's nicer, brighter and they could find it easier."
OACAC’s former location was at 211 N. Clay Street, Suite D, across from The Marshfield Mail office. According to Carl Rosenkranz, executive director of OACAC, the nonprofit organization has been around in Marshfield for 50 years. He said the first location was in the basement of the Webster County Courthouse. The second location was on West Washington Street on the other side of the square. Regarding the new office on York Drive, Rosenkranz said they were excited and ready to get a better, more accessible location.
"We want a facility that is more accessible, more friendly," said Rosenkranz. "For everybody who walks in and needs some help, you want to come into a place like this. It's also for the staff, so they can get their job done for the community. It’s in a big location, and people will come out."
The searching process for a new building started in June. According to Reece, they talked to Wayne York, owner of the property on York Drive, and were able to sign a lease on the building.
"Wayne York provided the labor as a donation to OACAC," said Reece. "We purchased materials for all that, so Wayne and his crew put all of this together. He designed it, too. When we first came in, the ceilings were not complete all the way up. There were a lot of different things, so they really made it happen."
It was a team effort that made the move possible, including the OACAC staff and board. Community Service Block Grant director Jennifer Olson also helped with the grant.
"Debi Reece contacted me about needing a new space for OACAC," said Olson. "I thought it would be a great opportunity. I’m so excited for OACAC and all that’s ahead for them."
With this new location, Reece and the rest of the staff expressed some perks about the building.
"It's ground level, no ramps," said Reece. "I think when you walk in it’s a nicer atmosphere. It’s been said before, but people, a lot of times when they come in here, they don't want to be here, so when they come in here and find out we’re all normal people, it really helps."
OACAC offers a variety of programs to help families and communities, including family planning, the foster grandparents program, Head Start/Early Head Start, Housing Assistance, Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), Neighborhood Centers and Weatherization.
