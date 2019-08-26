Progress doesn't just happen. Here in Marshfield, there are a number of organizations and entities that spur it on, and one of them is the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce.
This organization is made up of business leaders and community boosters, and it is governed by a board of directors. The face of the Chamber is director Kasey Mathews, who is present at every ribbon cutting and public event of the organization, and who greets the public daily from her office at 1469 Spur Drive.
Members of the Chamber attend regular luncheons where they learn about things that are going on in the area — from the workings of the Webster County Health Unit to projects under way in the City of Marshfield to the offerings of the Missouri Jobs Center, who presented at the August meeting Monday.
One member, Jamie Clark of Empire Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for the quiet work of the Chamber.
"They’re kind of like a hub of people who come to Marshfield — business owners, consumers, organizations," he said.
Clark should know. He is a past president of the Chamber, and one of the originators of its main fundraiser, the annual golf tournament.
Clark said that Mathews is very professional and personable, and she’s a good representative of the organization.
"If a person calls, Kasey knows all the businesses in town, and she’s able to make recommendations to people based on what she knows," he said.
The ultimate goal is promote commerce in the city, and to attract outside interest while keeping local dollars local.
Garith Dedmon, the incoming president of the organization and a representative of Stockmens Bank, is also a big supporter of the work the Chamber does.
"Community involvement is important to me," he said. "Putting your time in on something to help grow and advance the community benefits everyone."
He added, “One of our main functions is to be a resource for local businesses — kind of a one-stop shop for local businesses and customers."
Of course, the Marshfield Chamber has another high-profile role in the community: sponsoring the annual July 4 and Christmas parades. It’s another part of the boosterism of the group, according to Mathews.
"We're in a support role. We want to help businesses, residents and the community," she said.
Members in attendance at Monday’s meeting expressed their pleasure with the monthly lunch meetings, which always have different topics and take place at different locations.
"I think it's great to have a part in everything that’s going on around here," said Ruby Carlisle of Simmons Bank.
Kiera Novotny of Rost Ready Mix agreed. "You can definitely connect with lots of people, like for new business ribbon cuttings," she said. "I get a lot out of it."
