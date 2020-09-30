For the first time in 20 years, the Webster County Courthouse will not participate in Halloween or passing out candy this year.
After talking to the other courthouse staff, Webster County Clerk Stan Whitehurst said officeholders decided to bow out from opening their offices to trick-or-treaters, due to several factors.
"It's primarily not wanting to go against some Webster County Health Unit directives on the spread of the virus," said Whitehurst. "Not only that, but Halloween falls on a weird day this year. We weren’t sure what the schools' plans were with that."
More construction will be done on the square and around the courthouse during that time, which will impact things, too, according to Whitehurst. He added, “It's also election time that following week, so we didn’t want anything distracting from preparations for that."
While the courthouse will not participate, Whitehurst said local businesses are still encouraged to do so, if they wish.
"I'm leaving that option completely to the businesses," said Whitehurst. "If a leader on the business side wants to step up and do something, then I think that would be wonderful."
Russell Grace of Riflemen Gun and Pawn said they're open to still passing out candy for Halloween on the Square, but that’s completely up to the community.
"We've been doing the Halloween on the Square thing since it first started," said Grace. "We're not sure how we're going to do the social distancing thing, but we usually stand out by the door and pass out candy that way. If people want us to do it, then we'd be happy to do so."
Suzanne Thoms of FCNB Insurance said she might do something this year, but it will look slightly different.
"I just can't think of not doing it," said Thoms. "We've been doing it for so long. I might do prepackaged treat bags that I put together in advance the week before and do a self-serve thing,” said Thoms. “Sometimes, I dress up in a costume, but my youngest daughter’s the one who helps me out with that, so we'll see."
The Halloween on the Square in Marshfield is a community tradition, first started by Paula Greer in 2000. Children traverse around local businesses on the square and inside the courthouse in their costumes to pick up candy. The offices in the courthouse usually decorate their rooms with a specific theme.
"It's a shame," said Gary Don Letterman, who usually participates in the event with the Webster County Recorder’s Office staff. "It's bad for the kids, but in this current situation, it might be the best thing.”
Whitehurst said, “It’s a tradition that I want to continue. Our office has been doing it since it first began. Sometimes, we go to more extremes with our theme than others. We love the community aspect of it. It's just this year was kind of an off year with things, but we hope to participate next year."
