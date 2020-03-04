On Friday, Feb. 27, at approximately 12:35 p.m., Hubble Elementary, Webster Elementary and the Marshfield Junior High School were placed on lockdown, after law enforcement officials reported searching for a person of interest in that area of town. The person of interest was in relation to the Christopher Ford abduction case.
The soft lockdown lasted until 1:25 p.m. and no threat was found, according to superintendent David Steward. So, how long do lockdowns at the school district usually last?
"There is no average time for a lockdown," said Steward. "It depends on how each situation presents potential safety issues for our students and staff."
According to Steward, the school district has a good relationship with law enforcement, who notify each building affected as well as the central office as soon as possible.
"Our school resource officers are usually the individuals that handle letting us know what is going on in each situation," said Steward.
For safety measures, Steward said the school district has two different types of lockdowns — a hard lockdown and a soft lockdown. A hard lockdown means that movement of students and staff is completely restricted inside and outside of the building.
"Students would be kept in the classroom they are currently in, with the door locked, and as hidden from view as possible," said Steward.
Steward explained a soft lockdown means that no one is allowed to enter or leave the building, but that movement inside the building is allowed.
"A soft lockdown would mean that there is no immediate danger or safety risk, but that there is a potential issue in the area and we are taking precautions to keep it from coming into one of our buildings," said Steward. "Some districts call this a 'non-emergency' lockdown. Friday's event was a soft lockdown and was only at our west campus."
