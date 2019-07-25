One of the problems Webster County's judges often face with stalking cases is that petitioners do not show up for court.
Judge David Tunnell said if a petitioner doesn’t show up, then they don't present evidence and the court cannot ensure a full order of protection. He added sometimes he will give petitioners another opportunity and set the hearing out to the next month to see if they show up then. If it is a case that doesn't sound extreme from the petition, he will dismiss it right then because the petitioner is not going to follow through with the case.
"Sometimes, if the allegations of the petition sound bad, I wonder if the reason the person isn’t there is because the respondent (the person who is alleged to have hurt them) is keeping them from coming to court," said Tunnell. "I can't make people show up for court. I want to help them, but I can’t do that if they're not there for the case."
With that, Tunnell added that a petitioner is informed about when the hearing date, but the court has no way of knowing if a petitioner isn’t going to show up out of fear of the respondent or for a similar cause, because the court is ethically forbidden from investigating the case. Tunnell said the court can only act based on the evidence presented to it. He also noted if a petitioner feels as though he made an error in his judgement, the petitioner can have an appeal.
"The appeal is there so that way if the higher court decides I have made an error (because these cases are all on the record), the Court of Appeals can listen to the same things I listen to and decide if I made a right or wrong decision," said Tunnell. "If I made a wrong decision, the Court of Appeals can fix it."
While petitioners not showing up to court is one reason many dismissals are shown in the newspaper’s For the Record section, another reason is that the cases get dismissed by the petitioners or the advocacy center before they even get to the court docket, according to Jill Peck, circuit clerk with the Webster County Courthouse. She noted it may be because the advocacy center heard from the petitioners that they no longer wanted the order or something else.
"In our events for a hearing, a judge says this case is set because there is enough evidence for a hearing," said Peck. "Then the petitioner comes in before docket day and tell the clerk they want to dismiss it. We don’t have a choice. We have to dismiss it. Some of those cases you see in the newspaper are people who walked in from the street before the judge even heard the hearing."
On those docket days, Tunnell noted there are many dismissals, but sometimes, clients are given an ex parte order, a hearing is held and Tunnell grants them a full order of protection. He said there is a range of relief that he can give if the court does not give a full order.
"It has to be a minimum of six months and a maximum of a year," said Tunnell. "If I make it for a year, I can make it automatically renew for another year after that year is up. Those are for the worst cases. All of this is set out in Chapter 455."
Sometimes, if he has given a full order of protection after the hearing has happened, the petitioner will file a motion to terminate the order. Tunnell explained it has to be signed by a judge for it to be terminated.
"The only one I can remember where I didn't terminate the order involved a client who was beaten by a relative," said Tunnell. "There was a hearing back in October, and I made the order of protection good for a year and automatically renewable. In April, the client filed a motion to terminate it because she needed help. I thought she needed it badly when I entered it and told her no. I asked her to come in and explain why she wanted to terminate it. On one of the docket days, the client appeared before me and said it was spring time and she needed someone to mow her yard. I told her, 'Sorry, but I think he's dangerous to you.' She got mad, but the order is still in place. They may be violating it all over the place. I don’t know, but that’s why I did it."
With these orders of protection, a clerk is always available at the Webster County Courthouse if someone needs to file a petition form. According to Judge Chuck Replogle, judges switch off on the weekends and tell the clerks and other people who is on call every Friday afternoon. Tunnell said it used to be they would get all of those orders of protection after hours and in the middle of the night, but he can’t remember the last time they had that happen.
With protection orders, Tunnell explained the petitioner has the burden of proof, and judges cannot just give orders of protection away without considering the evidence.
"Orders are not necessarily that hard to get," said Tunnell. "They are the easiest in this county, of any county in this five-county circuit. However, we have to follow the statutes in Chapter 455 closely because that’s our job."
Tunnell added, "When clients don't get what they want, they get upset, especially those who are filing orders to serve as a weapon against the other side. They aren't scared of them; they just want custody of the children without filing a real custody case, to get the house without filing a real divorce. With divorce and custody cases, there are procedures to go through and discovery procedures where clients can find out information and be able to present it to the court in an orderly manner. Not only that, but the cases are slower, where as order of protection cases are quick, with the purpose of getting clients out of dangerous situations."
Replogle noted that granting an order of protection does not guarantee protection on the part of the petitioner. He said they still have cases in which the respondent will cross the boundaries set in the order of protection. A copy of the order, according to Replogle, is still in place and given to law enforcement, in case the respondent decides to violate the order.
"An order of protection doesn't promise safety for victims of violent crimes or stalking cases," said Replogle. "It is a consequence to the respondent if he or she chooses to disobey it. The laws are in place, and l have seen cases in which law enforcement brought the respondent to court because he failed to respect the boundaries."
Order of protection forms can be obtained at the Webster County Courthouse or the Webster County Victim Assistance Program office.
