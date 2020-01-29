‘No.’ Marshfield mayor refuses to resign after alderman vote

By a vote of 3-1, the Marshfield Board of Aldermen requested Mayor Robert Williams’ resignation at a special meeting Tuesday in city hall.
Immediately after the vote, Mayor Williams offered a straightforward response: “I can give you my answer now. It is no.”
The mayor has five and a half meetings left in his term, and he intends to serve them out, he said. The aldermen do not have the power to fire the mayor. Voting in favor of the request that the mayor resign were aldermen Mark Bowers, Stacy Lee and Rob Foster. Opposed was Vicki Montgomery.
At issue is what three of the aldermen perceive as a lack of requested information from the city staff, and a belief that the mayor himself is restricting the staff from providing the information. The mayor responded to this allegation in a letter he submitted to The Marshfield Mail newspaper, at which point two of the aldermen, Bowers and Lee, staged a boycott of the last regular meeting and demanded Thursday’s special meeting.
The motion to request the mayor’s resignation came from an unlikely source: East Ward Alderman Mark Bowers, who always appears to follow along thoughtfully at meetings, yet seldom offers points of debate or comment. On Tuesday, he came prepared with a written statement, over three pages, single spaced, and he made up for lost time.
Bowers’ statement begins with a denial of the idea that the aldermen were upset simply by the mayor’s letter. He writes, “First off, I want to say that if I were to address every misrepresentation that has been voiced to the public over the last couple of weeks, we would need two or three more of these meetings. I also want to make it clear that we are here today not because a couple of aldermen had their feelings hurt and decided to make a scene; on the contrary, Alderman Lee and I called this meeting because we take our job seriously. For us, this is very much a matter of conscience and duty.”
Bowers goes on to present a timeline of when information was requested and occasions when it was denied. The timeline will be explored in more detail in the next regular issue of The Mail. The allegations of the mayor’s blockage of information has to do with planned renovations of the new city hall, which will be in the building on the square where Seymour Bank is located.
Bowers mentions The Mail specifically in part of his letter, stating, “While it is an easy way of garnering public support, Alderman Lee and I decided against submitting this information to the newspaper without first addressing the issue in a special meeting, face to face. It is my belief that further communications through the media would only add to the division and hurt that has already been caused, while giving the public the impression that the mayor, city staff and the board of aldermen are ineffective, childish and operating in chaos.”
He adds, “It is my hope that what has been presented today will give a clear presentation of the facts surrounding the issue of the new city hall in order to promote constructive dialogue and teamwork on the issue, rather than division.”
Having made that expression of his hope, Bowers concludes in a different tone: “In light of the failure of leadership and breach of trust made apparent by the above timeline, as well as the mayor’s continued attempts to misrepresent facts and demonize those who dare to ask questions, I see no other option but to make a motion requesting the resignation of Robert Williams as mayor of Marshfield, unless someone here today can present another way forward that is open, honest and agreeable to all.”
In her comments at the end of the meeting, Lee backed up Bowers, stating, “When that letter went to the paper, the damage was done. I would like to find a way around that damage.” She added, “Your behavior … has undermined my trust in you as the leader of this town, and I don’t know where I can go from this.”
The mayor noted that the board has the requested information, and the Priority 2 items on the 2020 budget, which should include the city hall project, have not been decided, or even addressed.
The mayor asked city administrator John Benson to clarify if he had ever been instructed to derail the city building project, and Benson said that he had not.
Williams noted, “I do see that the board would like information sooner, and you have information before the budget vote. To me, that’s enough to say, hey, let’s move on.”
The aldermen seemed to expect an apology for the mayor, but any apology that was forthcoming was limited. “If my apology for the letter and the debate is what you’re looking for, I happily apologize,” he said. He added, though, “I could care less about whether or not you think i should resign.”
Of special interest to The Mail is one statement made by Bowers, which was that he chose to discuss this issue in a special meeting because he believed The Mail did not cover special meetings. Special meetings are rare, but The Mail does indeed cover them.
