The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released the full list of dispensary license winners on Friday, and Marshfield and Webster County were denied a facility.
The nearest medical marijuana dispensaries will be located in Springfield, where 11 licenses were granted, or Lebanon or Mountain Grove, with one each.
A Marshfield company, Tetra Health Marshfield LLC, 33 Stevens Drive, unsuccessfully applied for a permit. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, denials are issued for several reasons, including failure to meet minimum qualification, the results of an analysis for substantial common control, the results of application scoring, or application withdrawal.
DHSS received 1,163 applications for licenses and granted only 192 permits. Following passage of the constitutional amendment allowing medical marijuana to be used in the state, the department was charged with the task of placing 24 dispensaries in each of the state's eight congressional districts.
Dispensaries are expected to open in the spring.
