Tom Simmons, director of the Webster County Emergency Management, reported no injuries or fatalities from Monday’s severe storm.
The National Weather Service reported straight-line winds along the southern edge of a line of thunderstorms with the second round of severe thunderstorms that produced significant wind damage from areas around Seymour to around Northwood. In this area, straight-line winds of 80-90 mph occurred, but may have been higher in some spots.
"As far as damage goes, we know it took a roof off the old MFA building in Seymour," said Simmons. "We talked to neighbors in the area, who lost tree limbs. One individual had a tree that blew down and landed on his detached garage. He lived just west of Seymour."
According to the National Weather Service, there has been some speculation that some of the wind damage from Monday was caused by tornadoes, but all the evidence at this time suggests it was caused by straight-line winds. This preliminary determination has been made through the use of radar data, pictures, and through the support of Emergency Management, Fire, and Law Enforcement professionals in the impacted areas. The National Weather Service will continue to gather information and evaluate the situation.
