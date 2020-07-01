For many parade-goers, recreational opportunities for kids on the Webster County Courthouse have quickly become a favorite part of the July 4 holiday, but there will be no bounce houses this year.
Local attorney Keith Housholder of the Householder Law Firm said that he tried very hard to offer bounce houses this year, but after talking to Sheriff Roye Cole, a member of the county’s COVID-19 Task Force, he decided to cancel his plans.
"There will be some that show up with COVID," Housholder said.
With children, it is tough or impractical to take temperatures, require masks or enforce social distancing. "We're going to make the decision to postpone, regretfully," Housholder said. "Our office has been built on protecting children. It’s just too scary."
Housholder noted that COVID-19 numbers are on the rise. "It's dangerous," he said. "If we'd stayed locked down for a little while longer, might might have beaten this."
Housholder said that he plans to bring bounce houses back at the earliest opportunity he can — "Some time that's safer," he said. "We'll find some other event."
