Marshfield R-I School welcomed 19 new faculty and staff to the district during its New Teacher Academy Aug. 12 in the Marshfield High School library.
Not only does the academy serve as an opportunity for faculty and staff to meet administrators, the school board and other individuals, but they also learn the functions of the school district and what to expect in the coming year.
This year's staff includes Kassie Cantrell (kindergarten), Gage Miers (K-1 Solutions), Felecia Creed, (first grade), Amber Long (kindergarten), Bethany Fisher (first grade), Kylea Long (second grade), Kacie Cramer (fourth/fifth grade special education), Amy Sinclair (fourth/fifth grade special education), Julie Anderson (fourth/fifth grade speech and language), Paige Frazier (fourth grade), JoEllen Clemons (fourth grade), Amanda Gower (eighth grade math), Preston Hyde (junior high assistant principal), Amanda Odle (junior high special education), Angela Faoro (grades seven through 12 debate), Amanda Walker (junior high special education), Kaleb Patterson (junior high music) and Evan Jones, (junior high health/physical education).
According to Garrett Lowder, assistant superintendent of Marshfield R-I Academic Services, the 2020-2021 New Teacher Academy looked slightly different this year, with a business day incorporated into it on July 20. This opened up the two August dates for a specific focus on teaching and learning.
"Our goal was to allow teachers time to get business items worked out and finalized to clear their plates to think about our most important business and serve our students as the school year draws near," said Lowder. "We did have to adjust our plans last minute to open more time up for our new teachers to make preparations for instructing at each level of our re-entry plan."
During the week of Aug. 3, Lowder said they decided to reduce the August New Teacher Academy to a half-day experience, so teachers could work collaboratively with their content or grade-level teams to be prepared for students on Monday. In addition, the district covered social distancing and safety protocol with the new staff and faculty.
"At all meetings this year, we are encouraging social distancing," said Lowder. "Meeting spaces are organized in a manner in which chairs are spaced out to a much greater degree than normal, and we are regularly reminding teachers of the importance of maintaining our distance in an effort to stay as safe as possible."
