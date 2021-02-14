"I was dating this girl and went over to her house," said Allen Davis, one of the emergency medical technicians and first responders for the Niangua Fire Protection District. "Low and behold, it was the fire chief's house. We sat down for dinner and there was a structure fire that went out. The fire chief gets up and asked, 'Are you coming or are you going?'"
That fire chief is Davis' father-in-law, Shawn Ricks, and that's how he began his start with the Niangua Fire Protection District. He has been an emergency medical technician for a year and a first responder for five years.
"Last year, we had 100 or so calls and 80 of them were medical," he said. "Depending on the call, you could be possibly helping deliver a baby to CPR. Just never know what you're going to get called to. I was close to assisting in delivering a baby. It was too close for comfort, but that happened not too long ago."
To maintain a calm composure, Davis said it takes a certain kind of person to develop it. The very first medical call he ran was CPR in progress.
"From being little when I was in Boy Scouts, I had been CPR certified, but I never had to do it," he said. "The first call I ever went on, I walked in and saw CPR being done and I just walked right out. At that point, I didn't deal with death very well. It's something you learn to deal with. Now, it's hard to beat me inside the house."
Jeff Cox has been with the Niangua Fire Protection District for five years now. He was interested in joining after a friend asked him to come check it out. The first call he answered was fire-related, involving a trailer house.
"At the time, no one was home, but the building was completely engulfed in flames," he said. "There was no fear or panic because we have great leadership. Everyone was well-trained when it came to that. It was more awe-inspiring to be at a scene of a fire and just see the working details."
By that, Cox means it's not simply throwing water on the fire. In these type of scenarios, the victims always come first and the property comes second.
"A lot of times, you can't just throw water on it because if someone's trapped inside or something it could cause a lot of physical damage, so we have to get on scene and do a complete 360 to get a visual of what we're dealing with," he said. "We figure out where the fire is and how it got started, what kind of fuels are involved and where it is spreading before we can attack the fire."
Because it is a volunteer district, Cox said they do not always obtain the best equipment that bigger fire districts have, so they usually have to work with what they have, which can make the job a challenge.
"Equipment can break down," he said. "We don't just have secondhand stuff. We get third or fourth-hand stuff passed down to us by other departments. A lot of used equipment, so dealing with that and getting the proper training can be challenging."
The state protocol for firefighters to put their fire apparatus on is a minute and a half. It used to be a minute and 60 seconds, but they still train on 60 seconds, according to Cox.
"Every second counts when dealing with a fire," he said. "It doesn't seem like a big deal. It's only a minute, but fire multiples times two every minute, so it's costly the longer we taking getting to stuff like that and getting out of the station."
