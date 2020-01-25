BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Niangua middle and high school FBLA officers attended the 2019 Future Business Leaders of America Phi Beta Lambda National Fall Leadership Conference in Birmingham, Alabama, in November.
The National Fall Leadership Conference is the premier leadership opportunity for America's business students each fall.
“When a student attends an NFLC, they are taking their business education journey to the next level. You can see their growth in just those two days, knowing that they are being transformed into stronger presenters, networkers and leaders,” said Chris Dzurick, Missouri FBLA-PBL state adviser.
On the way to NFLC, the group stopped at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, to tour the hospital, meet with some of the patients and deliver over 100 coloring books and boxes of crayons that members of the community donated. At NFLC, members toured the Barber Vintage Motorsport Museum and Sloss Furnace Historical Site and spent a day at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. Officers attended two general session keynotes, with speakers John Guydon and Rockell Bartoli. FBLA-PBL inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.
Missouri FBLA-PBL membership exceeds 15,000, making it the second-largest state chapter of the organization in the nation and the second-largest career and technical student organization in Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.