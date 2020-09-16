Due to positive cases of COVID-19, the Niangua R-V School District will start virtual school today (Sept. 16) through Friday, Oct. 2.
All students will complete assignments online. No extracurricular activities will be held during this time (sports, clubs or tutoring). Students in need of meals can sign up with school administrators by Monday, Sept. 21. Meals can be picked up on Tuesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. or be delivered. All student meals are free.
