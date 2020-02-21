Small farm producers — the sort that sell their products at local farmers' markets — may soon become Missouri’s newest endangered species, according to a Niangua farmer who expressed her views to a representative of Congresswoman Vicki Hartzler Thursday.
Local farmer Elizabeth Hamann of Hamann Farms, a Marshfield Farmers’ Market stalwart, had some serious concerns about the challenges facing small farming operations, and she expressed these during U.S. Rep. Hartzler's mobile office hour, which took place at 10-11 a.m. Thursday in the Webster County Commissioners’ chambers.
Hamann explained to Hartzler's field representative, Drew Cannon, that she pasture-raises pigs and also has honeybees.
"The USDA is trying to shut me down by going after the small producers," Hamann said, referring to what she perceives to be onerous legal requirements levied by the federal Department of Agriculture.
Hamann said that Missouri has lost three USDA butchers in the last three months. "I can't sell my packaged meats at the farmers’ market without a USDA butcher," she explained.
Hamann added, "Forty years ago, just about every county in this state had a USDA butcher. Now we have three statewide.”
According to Hamann, large producers have eliminated on-floor inspectors in favor of more testing, with the permission of the USDA. She said that smaller processors have to do the same testing, and their processors must continue to keep on-floor inspectors.
The cost is steep, Hamann noted; she said that she has to pay about $30 more per animal for butchering as a result of the increased testing requirement, and she is a small producer who sells meat from only about 20 pigs per year.
Hamann said that she has to drive 96 miles one way to get to the nearest USDA butcher, who is located in Golden City.
The requirements are particularly galling since she raises her pigs in the fields she maintains for her honeybees, and for the sake of her honey, she does not use pesticides or herbicides.
And this raises another issue. “I also do raw honey, which they’re going after, too,” she said. She was referring to a measure that targets bacteria that could possibly be found in raw honey. “This is a signal that they’re going after my honey next,” she said.
Hamann expressed the belief that large producers are trying to get rid of small producers like Hamann Farms. "They're killing the small producers. Why are they feeling threatened by us?" Hamann asked.
Cannon suggested that they are trying to eliminate competition. Hamann noted that the onerous government requirements are negatively affecting the 1976 Farmer to Consumer Direct Marketing Act.
Cannon promised to take Hamann’s concerns to Hartzler.
